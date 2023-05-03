Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bajaj Consumer posts double-digit growth in Q4 PAT to 40.5 cr, declares 500% dividend
Back

Bajaj Group's FMCG player, Bajaj Consumer Care posted double-digit growth in March 2023 quarter earnings. The Q4 PAT soared by a whopping 21.9% QoQ and 12.95% YoY to 40.46 crore on a consolidated basis. Revenue from operations also witnessed healthy growth on the back of steady volumes. Bajaj Consumer declared a 500% dividend for its shareholders.

The company's PAT was at 33.20 crore in Q3FY23 and 35.82 crore in Q4FY22.

Q4FY23 EBITDA stood at 42.9 crore rising by 18.7% from 36.1 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin expanded slightly to 17.4% versus 16.8% a year ago same quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 249.41 crore in Q4FY23, climbing by 14.28% from 218.24 crore in Q4 of FY22. Also, the growth was at 8.65% from revenue of 229.56 crore witnessed in Q3FY23.

Read Here: Titan Q4 Results, net profit up 50% to 734 cr, dividend declared

Total sales on a consolidated basis stood at 246.2 crore in Q4FY23 up by 14.5% from 215 crore in Q4FY22. FY23 growth stood at 9.5% YoY to 949.1 crore.

The company's volume growth was at 9.9% in Q4 FY23 and 5.6% in FY23 YoY. While value growth came in at 11.7% in Q4 FY23 and 8.4% in FY23 YoY, Hair oil grew by 11.9% in Q4 FY23 and by 8.1% in FY23.

Notably, NPDs grew by 2.1 times in FY23 to 113 crore from 53 crore in the previous fiscal. On a consolidated basis, value growth of 9.5% in FY 23 with IB growth of 56%.

Read here: Adani Wilmar Q4 results: Profit falls to 94 crore, stock slips nearly 3%

In a meeting held on Wednesday, Bajaj Consumer's board members recommended a final dividend of 500% aggregating to 5 per share having a face value of Re 1 each for the fiscal year FY23.

On BSE, Bajaj Consumer's share price closed at 164.25 apiece up by 0.83%.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout