Bajaj Group's FMCG player, Bajaj Consumer Care posted double-digit growth in March 2023 quarter earnings. The Q4 PAT soared by a whopping 21.9% QoQ and 12.95% YoY to ₹40.46 crore on a consolidated basis. Revenue from operations also witnessed healthy growth on the back of steady volumes. Bajaj Consumer declared a 500% dividend for its shareholders.

The company's PAT was at ₹33.20 crore in Q3FY23 and ₹35.82 crore in Q4FY22.

Q4FY23 EBITDA stood at ₹42.9 crore rising by 18.7% from ₹36.1 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin expanded slightly to 17.4% versus 16.8% a year ago same quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹249.41 crore in Q4FY23, climbing by 14.28% from ₹218.24 crore in Q4 of FY22. Also, the growth was at 8.65% from revenue of ₹229.56 crore witnessed in Q3FY23.

Total sales on a consolidated basis stood at ₹246.2 crore in Q4FY23 up by 14.5% from ₹215 crore in Q4FY22. FY23 growth stood at 9.5% YoY to ₹949.1 crore.

The company's volume growth was at 9.9% in Q4 FY23 and 5.6% in FY23 YoY. While value growth came in at 11.7% in Q4 FY23 and 8.4% in FY23 YoY, Hair oil grew by 11.9% in Q4 FY23 and by 8.1% in FY23.

Notably, NPDs grew by 2.1 times in FY23 to ₹113 crore from ₹53 crore in the previous fiscal. On a consolidated basis, value growth of 9.5% in FY 23 with IB growth of 56%.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, Bajaj Consumer's board members recommended a final dividend of 500% aggregating to ₹5 per share having a face value of Re 1 each for the fiscal year FY23.

On BSE, Bajaj Consumer's share price closed at ₹164.25 apiece up by 0.83%.

