Bajaj Consumer posts double-digit growth in Q4 PAT to ₹40.5 cr, declares 500% dividend2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer posted healthy growth in Q4 earnings. The company's total sales on a consolidated basis stood at ₹246.2 crore in Q4FY23 up by 14.5% from ₹215 crore in Q4FY22. FY23 sales growth stood at 9.5% YoY to ₹949.1 crore.
Bajaj Group's FMCG player, Bajaj Consumer Care posted double-digit growth in March 2023 quarter earnings. The Q4 PAT soared by a whopping 21.9% QoQ and 12.95% YoY to ₹40.46 crore on a consolidated basis. Revenue from operations also witnessed healthy growth on the back of steady volumes. Bajaj Consumer declared a 500% dividend for its shareholders.
