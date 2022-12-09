Bajaj Consumer share buyback announced at premium. Key things to know

“The board of directors of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., December 9, 2022, has considered and approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company having a face value of Re 1/- (Indian Rupee One Only) from all shareholders/ beneficial owners of the Equity Shares of the Company, through the “open market" route, at a price not exceeding ₹240/- per Equity Share, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹8,089 lakh," the company said.