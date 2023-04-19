Bajaj Electrical shares up by 3% on buzz of large block deal2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:58 PM IST
- The stock of Bajaj Electricals was up by over 4 per cent to ₹1,088 in Wednesday's intraday trade.
The shares of household appliances company Bajaj Electricals on Wednesday rose over 3 per cent on the buzz of a large block deal.
