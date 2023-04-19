The shares of household appliances company Bajaj Electricals on Wednesday rose over 3 per cent on the buzz of a large block deal.

Around 21.4 lakh shares, or 1.9 per cent stake changed hands in the counter, according to media reports. However, the details of the buyers and the sellers were not known.

The stock of Bajaj Electricals was up by over 4 per cent to ₹1,088 in Wednesday's intraday trade. The stock was trading at ₹1075.45, up by 3.05 per cent at the time of writing this copy.

Recently, Bajaj Electricals said its EPC division has bagged a contract worth ₹564.87 crore from South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL).

The work includes the supply of plant and installation services for the development of distribution infrastructure of electric supply circle Sasaram and Munger of Bihar. The project has to be completed in 30 months.

According to the shareholding data, 62.86 per cent stake in Bajaj Electricals is held by the promoter and promoter group, while the rest is with the public.

Top mutual funds own about 11.53 per cent which include Nippon India, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC small cap fund, of the company, while foreign investors hold an 11.22 per cent stake.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock declined over 10 per cent, while it has was down by 1.82 per cent in the last one years. Meanwhile, the scrip has delivered multibagger returns to investors as the stock has risen over 200 per cent in the last three years.

In Q3 FY23, Bajaj Electricals reported a rise of 26.88 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹61.12 crore. Its revenue from operations was up 12.47% to ₹1,484.49 crore during the third quarter of FY23 against ₹1,319.81 crore in the corresponding quarter.