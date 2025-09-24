Bajaj Electricals share price rallies 11% on Morphy Richards acquisition plans. Do you own?

Bajaj Electricals share price rallied as much as 11 per cent to ₹647.95 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company plans to acquire the Morphy Richards brand on September 23.

The consumer electrical maker stock opened at ₹619.45 apiece in early morning session on September 24, as compared to previous close of ₹577.10.

Bajaj Electricals acquisition plans In a post-market filing on Tuesday, the Bajaj Electricals announced that its board has approved acquiring the Morphy Richards brand and associated intellectual property rights from Glen Electric Ltd, part of Ireland’s Glen Dimplex Group, for ₹146 crore.

The deal grants ownership across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka. Bajaj Electricals, which has held exclusive licensing rights for Morphy Richards products in India for over 20 years, will now gain full ownership of the brand in these regions.

The company added that further details will be shared as agreements are executed and milestones achieved.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., on September 23, 2025 (“Board Meeting”), has given its consent to a proposal for the acquisition of the ‘Morphy Richards’ brand and related intellectual property rights (“Business IP” / “MR Brand”) in the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka (“Territory”), from Glen Electric Limited (part of the Glen Dimplex Group, Ireland), the owner of the MR Brand/Business IP, for a consideration of INR 146 crore (exclusive of any taxes/duties, etc. payable in the Territory) (the “Transaction”). This Transaction will be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties and the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable,” the company said in the filing on Tuesday.

Bajaj Electricals Q1 results 2025 Bajaj Electricals reported a sharp 96.8 per cent drop in first-quarter profit, weighed down by weaker demand for home appliances and a one-time expense.

The Bajaj Group firm posted a net profit of ₹9.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, compared to ₹281.1 million in the same period last year.

Net sales declined 8.1 per cent to ₹10.59 billion, while revenue from its core consumer division — which includes products such as fans and induction cooktops — dropped 10.8 per cent.