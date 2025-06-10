Bajaj Finance 1:2 stock split, 4:1 bonus share issue in focus: How will it impact the number of shares you hold?

With the Bajaj Finance stock split and bonus issue record date in focus, the stock is garnering significant interest from investors. The large-cap non-banking finance company (NBFC) last week fixed June 16 as the record date for the corporate actions announced by the company along with its March quarter results in April.

On April 29, 2025, Bajaj Finance announced a massive bonanza for its investors in the form of a dividend, stock split and bonus share issue. While the record date for the ₹44 final dividend was May 30, investors still have the scope to reap the benefit of the 1:2 stock split and 4:1 bonus issue announced by Bajaj Finance.

Bajaj Finance Corporate Actions The company, in an exchange filing, had said that its board approved the sub-division of one equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up into two equity shares of face value of ₹1 each fully paid-up.

Additionally, the company board also approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1 i.e., four bonus equity shares of ₹1 each for every one equity share of ₹1 each fully paid up held by the shareholder as on the record date.

Bajaj Finance Corporate Action Impact Now, how will this impact you if you hold shares of Bajaj Finance? Here's a look:

Assuming you hold 100 shares of Bajaj Finance, first, the 1:2 stock split will come into place. So, a 1:2 stock split means that if you hold one share, you will get one additional share.

Now, since an investor holds 100 shares of ₹2, he will end up owning 200 shares of ₹1 each — 100 shares x 2 = 200 shares

In the second step, the bonus share issue will come into place. The 4:1 bonus share issue means that for every one share held, four bonus shares are given. Since an investor now owns 200 shares after the stock split, he or she will get 800 bonus shares — 200 shares x 4 = 800 shares.

The final holding of Bajaj Finance shareholders in this case will be as follows:

Original (after split): 200 shares

Bonus shares received: 800 shares

Total shares after both actions: 200 + 800 = 1,000 shares So, if someone has 100 shares of Bajaj Finance ahead of the 1:2 stock split and 4:1 bonus share record date, they will end up with 1,000 shares.

Investors must note that this will not influence the total value of your holding in Bajaj Finance.