Bajaj Finance share price gained over a percent on Monday after the company announced the allotment of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis. Bajaj Finance shares rose as much as 1.15% to ₹8,641.25 apiece on the BSE.

Bajaj Finance has allotted 7,814 NCDs of face value of ₹10,00,000 each aggregating to ₹776.52 crore on a private placement basis. The debentures are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE.

“...the Debenture Allotment Committee of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e., 3 March 2025, allotted 7,814 NCDs, at face value of Rs. 10 Lakh each aggregating to Rs. 776.52 crore on private placement basis,” Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The tenure of the instrument is 1,806 residual days. The date of allotment is 3 March 2025, while the date of maturity is 11 February 2030, as per the details shared by the company.

The coupon or interest rate offered on the NCDs is 7.60% p.a. and the coupon payment frequency will be annually and on maturity thereafter.

The NCDs are redeemable on maturity, the stock exchange filing showed.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Trend Bajaj Finance share price has given decent returns despite a broader weakness in the Indian stock market, outperforming the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 indices.

Bajaj Finance stock price has rallied over 24% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as against the 6.8% fall on the BSE Sensex. Over the past six months, Bajaj Finance shares have gained more than 17%, while the Sensex dropped 11.4% during the period.

In the past one year, while Sensex has remained flat, Bajaj Finance stock gave nearly 31% returns.

At 3:00 PM, Bajaj Finance shares were trading 0.89% higher at ₹8,617.90 apiece on the BSE.