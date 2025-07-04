Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance share prices gain up to 3% post their strong Q1 Business updates

Stock Market Today: Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance share prices gained up to 3% in the morning trades on Friday as these companies announced the Q1 business updates. The same indicated that these companies had started FY26 on a strong note. 

Ujjval Jauhari
Published4 Jul 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance share prices gained up to 3% in the morning trades on Friday as these companies announced the Q1 business updates. The same indicated that these companies had started FY26 on a strong note.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Updates

Bajaj Finance Ltd share price gained up to 3% on strong business updates indicating start of FY26 on a very strong note.

Bajaj Finance customer franchise is growing on a past pace and as of 30 June 2025 stood at 106.51 MM (million customers, which indicated a sharp jump of 20.9% as compared to 88.11 MM or Million customers as of 30 June 024. In Q1 FY26 alone, Bajaj Finance added more than 4 million customers as the customer franchise increased by 4.69 MM in Q1 itself.

The Loan Book expansion was another key highlight as the new loans booked grew by 23% to 13.49 MM (million succorers) in Q1 FY26 as compared to 10.97 MM during the same quarter last year or Q1 FY25.

The Assets under management (AUM) grew by 25% to approximately 441,400 crore as of 30 June 2025. The Assets under management stood at 354,192 crore as of 30 June 2024 and this translated into robust AUM growth . In Q1 FY26, AUM grew by approximately 24,750 crore.

Deposits book on the other hand, another component reflecting good improvement marked a growth of 15% to approximately R 72,100 crore as of 30 June 2025 as compared to 62,774 crore as of 30 June 2024.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Q1 business updates

Bajaj Housing Finance, too is not far behind as the company disbursed approximately 14,640 crore in Q1 FY26 ((Gross Disbursement)). This is a sharp rise of more than 21% as compared to 12,004 crore in Q1 FY25.

The Assets under management (AUM) also increased a a brisk 24% to approximately 1,20,400 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to 97,071 crore as of 30 June 2024. Bajaj Housing Finance highlighted that AUM in Q1 FY26 grew by approximately 5,716 crore.

The Company’s Loan Assets (AR) stood at approximately 1,05,940 crore as of 30 June 2025 as compared to 85,283 crore as of 30 June 2024.

