Stock Market Today: Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance share prices gained up to 3% in the morning trades on Friday as these companies announced the Q1 business updates. The same indicated that these companies had started FY26 on a strong note.
Bajaj Finance customer franchise is growing on a past pace and as of 30 June 2025 stood at 106.51 MM (million customers, which indicated a sharp jump of 20.9% as compared to 88.11 MM or Million customers as of 30 June 024. In Q1 FY26 alone, Bajaj Finance added more than 4 million customers as the customer franchise increased by 4.69 MM in Q1 itself.
The Loan Book expansion was another key highlight as the new loans booked grew by 23% to 13.49 MM (million succorers) in Q1 FY26 as compared to 10.97 MM during the same quarter last year or Q1 FY25.
The Assets under management (AUM) grew by 25% to approximately ₹ 441,400 crore as of 30 June 2025. The Assets under management stood at ₹354,192 crore as of 30 June 2024 and this translated into robust AUM growth . In Q1 FY26, AUM grew by approximately ₹ 24,750 crore.
Deposits book on the other hand, another component reflecting good improvement marked a growth of 15% to approximately R 72,100 crore as of 30 June 2025 as compared to ₹62,774 crore as of 30 June 2024.
Bajaj Housing Finance, too is not far behind as the company disbursed approximately ₹14,640 crore in Q1 FY26 ((Gross Disbursement)). This is a sharp rise of more than 21% as compared to ₹12,004 crore in Q1 FY25.
The Assets under management (AUM) also increased a a brisk 24% to approximately ₹1,20,400 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to ₹97,071 crore as of 30 June 2024. Bajaj Housing Finance highlighted that AUM in Q1 FY26 grew by approximately ₹ 5,716 crore.
The Company’s Loan Assets (AR) stood at approximately ₹1,05,940 crore as of 30 June 2025 as compared to ₹85,283 crore as of 30 June 2024.
