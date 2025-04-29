Bajaj Finance announces ₹56 dividend, 4:1 bonus share issue and 1:2 stock split. Check details here

Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance on Tuesday, April 29, delivered a bonanza for its shareholders, as it announced a special dividend, a final dividend, a stock split and a bonus share issue along with its financial results for the March 2025 quarter of FY25.

Bajaj Finance Dividend Details The company announced a cumulative dividend of ₹56 today, including a final dividend of ₹44 and a special interim dividend of ₹12. Here are the details:

Final Dividend The Board of Directors of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹44 per share of the face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"The Board of Directors have recommended Final Dividend on equity shares at the rate of ₹44 per share (2200%) of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025," Bajaj Finance said in a filing today.

The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or about July 28, 2025.

Furthermore, Bajaj Finance has fixed May 30, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend.

Special Dividend Additionally, the Nifty 50 company also announced a special dividend of ₹12 per share of face value of ₹2 each for FY25. The blue-chip NBFC is distributing this special (interim dividend) following the sale of investment in Bajaj Housing Finance as part of the IPO listing in September 2024.

“The Board of Directors have declared a Special (Interim) Dividend on equity shares at the rate of ₹12 per share (600%) of the face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025,” Bajaj Finance said.

The special dividend shall be dispatched or credited on or about May 26 2025. Meanwhile, the record date has been fixed as May 9, 2025.

Bajaj Finance Stock Split The board of Bajaj Finance also approved a sub-division or stock split of shares of the company in the ratio of 1:2, meaning one equity share of the company will be split into two shares.

“… Sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up,” the company said.

Bajaj Finance Bonus Shares Lastly, the company also declared a bonus share issue in the ratio of 4:1. This means Bajaj Finance shareholders will receive four equity shares of ₹1 each for every one share of ₹1 each held by them as on the record date.

The company's 38th Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Further details will be provided in due course, it said.

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Bajaj Finance's standalone profit after tax increased by 16% in Q4 FY25 to ₹3,940 crore from ₹3,402 crore in Q4 FY24. Meanwhile, its net interest income (NII) rose by 21% in the quarter under review to ₹8,910 crore from ₹7,340 crore in the same period last year.

Gross NPA and Net NPA as of the March quarter stood at 1.18% and 0.56% respectively, as against 1.05% and 0.46% as of 31 March 2024. The company has a provisioning coverage ratio of 53% on stage 3 assets.

The assets under management grew 26% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹308,832 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.