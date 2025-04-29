Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL among key companies to consider dividend today; 360 ONE WAM to trade ex-dividend

Dividend Stocks: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and BPCL are among key companies that are expected to announce dividends today, April 29, while 360 ONE WAM shares will trade ex-dividend.

Companies to consider dividends today Here are some of the top companies that will consider dividends today:

Bajaj Finance Ltd- The company had intimated the exchanges about the board meeting to consider financial results and dividend at its meeting slated to take place today, April 19. Here are some of the proposals that Bajaj Finance board will consider in today's meeting:

1. Special (Interim) Dividend for Financial Year 2024-25

2. Proposal of sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having a face value of ₹2/- each

3. Proposal for issue of bonus shares

Bajaj Finserv - The Bajaj Group company had intimated the exchanges that meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 to consider recommending a dividend on equity shares, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2025. The company board will also consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation - The Board of Directors of BPCL will consider the recommendation of the final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25 at their meeting scheduled for April 29, 2025. They will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Companies to trade ex-dividend today 360 ONE WAM Limited shares will trade ex-dividend today with regard to the ₹6 interim dividend announced by the company for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25). 360 ONE WAM had also fixed the record date as Tuesday, April 29, 2025, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid and dispatched on or before Wednesday, May 22, 2025, as per the company, subject to applicable taxes.

360 ONE WAM share price will remain in focus as it will trade ex-dividend today.