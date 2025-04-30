Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv shares slump over 5% following Q4 results: What should investors do?

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 Apr 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Bajaj Finance shares and Bajaj Finserv shares declined over 5% each after the announcement of Q4 results. While Bajaj Finance share price fell as much as 5.8% to 8,560 apiece, Bajaj Finserv share price tanked 6.6% to 1,927.60 apiece on the BSE.

Bajaj Finance, an NBFC, announced a 16% increase in its standalone net profit, reaching 3,940 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This compares to a net profit of 3,402 crore for the same timeframe last year. The total income for the January-March period of 2024-25 surged to 15,808 crore, up from 12,764 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, as stated by Bajaj Finance in a regulatory announcement.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv reported a 14% rise in its consolidated net profit, amounting to 2,417 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The company had recorded a net profit of 2,119 crore during the same January-March period of the prior fiscal year. The total consolidated income for the March 2025 quarter increased to 35,596 crore, compared to 32,042 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year, as detailed by BFL, the parent company overseeing various financial services within the Bajaj group, in a regulatory filing.

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 09:33 AM IST
