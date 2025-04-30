Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv shares slump over 5% following Q4 results: What should investors do?

Bajaj Finance shares and Bajaj Finserv shares declined over 5% each after the announcement of Q4 results. While Bajaj Finance share price fell as much as 5.8% to ₹8,560 apiece, Bajaj Finserv share price tanked 6.6% to ₹1,927.60 apiece on the BSE.

Bajaj Finance, an NBFC, announced a 16% increase in its standalone net profit, reaching ₹3,940 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This compares to a net profit of ₹3,402 crore for the same timeframe last year. The total income for the January-March period of 2024-25 surged to ₹15,808 crore, up from ₹12,764 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, as stated by Bajaj Finance in a regulatory announcement.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv reported a 14% rise in its consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹2,417 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹2,119 crore during the same January-March period of the prior fiscal year. The total consolidated income for the March 2025 quarter increased to ₹35,596 crore, compared to ₹32,042 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year, as detailed by BFL, the parent company overseeing various financial services within the Bajaj group, in a regulatory filing.

