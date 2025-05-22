Bajaj Finance board approves allotment of NCDs worth ₹9,371 crore.

Bajaj Finance, on Thursday, announced that the board has approved the allotment of NCDs worth ₹9,371 crore on private placement basis.

“ This is to inform you that the Debenture Allotment Committee of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e., 22 May 2025, allotted 9,26,500 NCDs, at face value of Rs.1 Lakh each aggregating to Rs. 9,371.27 crore on private placement basis,” the company said in an exchange filing.

