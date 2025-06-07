Bajaj Finance board fixes record date for 1:2 stock split, 4:1 bonus share issue. Check details here.

Bajaj Finance, on June 6, announced the record date for for 1:2 stock split and 4:1 bonus share issue. The NBFC stock closed 5 per cent higher on Friday at ₹9,372 apiece.

Advertisement

According to the exchange filing, Bajaj Finance has set Monday, June 16 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for both stock split and bonus share issue.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Monday, 16 June 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares of the Company,” the company said in the filing.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell

Bajaj Finance stock split and bonus issue 2025 details In an another exchange filing dated April 29, the company announced that the board has approved the stock split in the ratio 2:1, which means each existing share with a face value of ₹2 will be divided into two fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

Advertisement

“Sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up,” the company said in the filing.

The Bajaj Group company also announced a bonus share issue in a 4:1 ratio. This means eligible shareholders will get 4 bonus equity shares of face value Re 1 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share they hold, also of face value Re 1.

“ Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1 i.e., 4 (Four) bonus equity shares of face value Re. 1 (Rupee One) each for every 1 (one) equity share of face value Re. 1 (Rupee One) each fully paid up,” it added.

Advertisement

The company had also announced a final dividend of ₹44 per share (2200 per cent) of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2024-25, with May 30 set as the record date.

For the March quarter, the company reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,545.6 crore. Net interest income (NII) was slightly below projections, coming in at ₹9,807.1 crore compared to the expected ₹9,880.9 crore.

The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 26 per cent YoY, reaching ₹4.17 lakh crore as of 31 March 2025. An addition of ₹18,700 crore during the quarter highlights consistent credit demand.

Advertisement