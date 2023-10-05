Bajaj Finance board of directors will meet today to discuss a proposal for raising funds through any or all of the following routes such as preferential issue, qualified institutions placement.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of Bajaj Finance will be held on Thursday, 5 October 2023 to consider, inter alia, proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders" the company said in an exchange filing early September.

Bajaj Finance share price for trading in red for the second consecutive day today. Bajaj Finance shares opened at ₹7,910 apiece on BSE. According to analysts, the stock is currently hovering around its long term resistance zone of ₹8,000 that has been acting as hurdle since last two years.

Overall trend remains positive however for the next leg of upmove, this said level needs to breached with authority. In that case, the prices may extend upmove towards ₹8,350-8,700 in near term. Immediate support is seen around ₹7,650.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 3, the company said new loans booked during Q2FY24 grew by 26 per cent to 85.3 lakh as compared to 67.6 lakh in Q2FY23.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 33 per cent to approximately ₹2,90,200 crore as of September 30, 2023, as compared to ₹2,18,366 crore as of September 30, 2022. AUM in Q2FY24 grew by approximately ₹20,100 crore, Bajaj Finance said.

The company said its deposits book stood at approximately ₹54,800 crore as of September 30 as compared to ₹39,422 crore as of September 30, 2022, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 39 per cent.

Global brokerage, CLSA has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹7,967.60. Despite a negative impact from one festival, the brokerage claims that Bajaj Finance's 2QFY24 AUM growth of 7% QoQ / 33% YoY makes this quarter one of the strongest 2Qs since Covid.With 3.6 million new customers, the amount of loans given increased by 25% YoY. The company has been adding +3 million subscribers per quarter since 3Q23, which is significant to notice.

“We watch out for trend in spreads and key drivers of AUM growth in the results. With recent capital raise we had increased our loan growth estimates, and maintain Bajaj Finance as one of our top three picks," the brokerage said.

