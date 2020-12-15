Bajaj Finance crosses 3 trillion in market cap as shares surge

Subscribe
2 min read . 02:58 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

MUMBAI: Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday became India's twelfth company to cross 3 trillion in market capitalisation. The stock touched a record high of 5,137 apiece on the BSE, up 5% from its previous close with a market cap of 3.08 trillion.

At 0235pm, shares of Bajaj Finance traded at 5,120.

The stock had hit a low of 1,783.10 per share on 27 May and since then it has advanced 188.1%. So far this year, it has gained over 21%.

Currently, Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a market cap of 15.34 trillion, followed by TCS and HDFC Bank with market cap of 10.60 trillion and 7.72 trillio, respectively.

Investors continued to buy into Bajaj Finance amid normalisation of business activity after the easing of lockdown curbs in India. It sailed through headwinds and emerged stronger with a leaner operating model and robust growth guidance.

In the September quarter, the management highlighted that the company has been witnessing improving month-on-month disbursement traction across product segments. It has restarted origination across businesses, except Retail EMI/Wallet Loans, which will resume in Jan-Mar 2021.

While it took a cautious stance on disbursements--as credit bureaus were not updated--it believes this would pick up over the next 1–2 months.

The firm reported an in-line quarter on all fronts. However, analysts had recommended caution on disbursements led to flattish asset under management on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets for the September quarter declined 37 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.03%, aided by higher write-offs of 470 crore and net recoveries.

"While this stance would continue for certain products going forward, we expect disbursements to see healthy improvement month on month from third quarter fiscal year 2021 with the onset of the festive season", said Motilal Oswal in a note to investors.

