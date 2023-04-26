Bajaj Finance declares final dividend of 1500% for FY23, to pay ₹30 per share in July. Key highlights here2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 07:19 PM IST
- For determining eligible shareholders for the dividend benefits, the company has fixed June 30, 2023, as the record date. The ex-dividend date is the same as the record date. The company plans to pay the said dividend by July-end.
Investors of Bajaj Finance are in for a treat as the NBFC giant has declared a final dividend for the fiscal year FY23. The company is set to pay a 1500% dividend aggregating to ₹30 per share in July. To determine eligible shareholders, the company has also fixed the record date.
