On valuation, the duo's note said, "The impact of rate hikes on cost of funds is more gradual than anticipated. However our multiple stands reduced, as competition intensity remains high especially in consumer finance and mortgage segment along with company’s plan to enter into risky microfinance business. However re-rating can happen if company executes long range strategy framework and increase stickiness of new franchise customers. Maintain ‘BUY’." But the analysts have reduced their price target to ₹7,835 on (7x Sep’24E PABV) from ₹8,953 (earlier:8.4x Sep’24E PABV).