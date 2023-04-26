Bajaj Finance sheds early gains and slips in red ahead of Q4FY23 earnings1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:29 AM IST
- On the back of steady costs, high interest income, and expansion in the loan book, and the street expects the Bajaj Finance to report strong double-digit rise in the net profit for Q4FY23.
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd lost shed their early gains and slipped into the red zone.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×