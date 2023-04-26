Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd lost shed their early gains and slipped into the red zone.

At 10:53 IST, shares of the NBFC was down 0.51% at ₹6,044.05. The stock hit a intraday high of ₹6,119.80 and low of ₹6,013.30.

The stock rose 0.4% on Wednesday's early trade, ahead of non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) Q4FY23 results today. Shares of the company closed 2.4% higher at ₹6,075.25 per share on Tuesday.

On the back of steady costs, high interest income, and expansion in the loan book, and the street expects the Bajaj Finance to report strong double-digit rise in the net profit for Q4FY23.

As per average estimates from five brokerages, the company's consolidated net profit will surging by 30.2% on year to ₹3,151.40 crore.

In comparison to Q3 FY22, the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased by 40% to ₹2,973 crore from ₹2,125 crore.

On the technical front, the stock price fell 13.7% and underperformed its sector by 31% in the past year. The stock's weekly average delivery volume is 34.47%.

“We have a bullish view on the counter, the stock is showing bottoming out signs post the recent underperformance, strong support is around 5,800 whereas 6,250- 6,400 next resistance," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.