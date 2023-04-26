Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bajaj Finance sheds early gains and slips in red ahead of Q4FY23 earnings
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd lost shed their early gains and slipped into the red zone. 

At 10:53 IST, shares of the NBFC was down 0.51% at 6,044.05. The stock hit a intraday high of 6,119.80 and low of 6,013.30.

The stock rose 0.4% on Wednesday's early trade, ahead of non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) Q4FY23 results today. Shares of the company closed 2.4% higher at 6,075.25 per share on Tuesday.

On the back of steady costs, high interest income, and expansion in the loan book, and the street expects the Bajaj Finance to report strong double-digit rise in the net profit for Q4FY23.

As per average estimates from five brokerages, the company's consolidated net profit will surging by 30.2% on year to 3,151.40 crore.

In comparison to Q3 FY22, the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased by 40% to 2,973 crore from 2,125 crore.

On the technical front, the stock price fell 13.7% and underperformed its sector by 31% in the past year. The stock's weekly average delivery volume is 34.47%.

“We have a bullish view on the counter, the stock is showing bottoming out signs post the recent underperformance, strong support is around 5,800 whereas 6,250- 6,400 next resistance," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

 

