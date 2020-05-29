Shares of Bajaj Finance Limited were up +1.48% at 10:39 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Finance Limited shares traded +1.48% higher at ₹1975.65, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,18,839.61 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.09% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.21%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.3%. Among related stocks, PFC rose 1.55%, RECLTD rose 1.65%, and SRTRANSFIN rose 0.44%.

At day's high, Bajaj Finance Limited shares rose as much as 1.58% to ₹1977.55, after opening at ₹1919.90. Bajaj Finance Limited shares had closed at ₹1946.85 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1891.20 to ₹1977.55 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance Limited shares had a 52-week high of ₹4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance Limited shares have traded in a range of ₹1783.10 to ₹2417.80 while in the last week, between ₹1783.10 to ₹1983.00. 1.66 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance Limited were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, Bajaj Finance Limited had posted standalone revenues of ₹4664.77 crore and profits of ₹1022.73 crore.

