Bajaj Finance Limited share price up 1.48% at 10:39 today

On BSE, Bajaj Finance Limited shares had a 52-week high of ₹4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance Limited shares have traded in a range of ₹1783.10 to ₹2417.80 while in the last week, between ₹1783.10 to ₹1983.00. 1.66 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance Limited were traded on the BSE today.