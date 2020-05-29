Subscribe
Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Bajaj Finance Limited share price up 1.48% at 10:39 today
Bajaj Finance Limited share price up 1.48% at 10:39 today

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST Mint Analytics ( with inputs from POPPER )

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.3%

Shares of Bajaj Finance Limited were up +1.48% at 10:39 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Finance Limited shares traded +1.48% higher at 1975.65, giving it a market capitalization of 1,18,839.61 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.09% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.21%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.3%. Among related stocks, PFC rose 1.55%, RECLTD rose 1.65%, and SRTRANSFIN rose 0.44%.

At day's high, Bajaj Finance Limited shares rose as much as 1.58% to 1977.55, after opening at 1919.90. Bajaj Finance Limited shares had closed at 1946.85 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1891.20 to 1977.55 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance Limited shares had a 52-week high of 4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance Limited shares have traded in a range of 1783.10 to 2417.80 while in the last week, between 1783.10 to 1983.00. 1.66 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance Limited were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, Bajaj Finance Limited had posted standalone revenues of 4664.77 crore and profits of 1022.73 crore.

