Shares of Bajaj Finance were up +7.34% at 14:38 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Finance shares traded +7.34% higher at ₹2318.70, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,39,456.48 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, PFC rose 1.41%, RECLTD rose 0.64%, and SRTRANSFIN rose 0.9%.

At day's high, Bajaj Finance shares rose as much as 7.64% to ₹2325.00, after opening at ₹2185.00. Bajaj Finance shares had closed at ₹2160.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2162.50 to ₹2325.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance shares had a 52-week high of ₹4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance shares have traded in a range of ₹1783.10 to ₹2325.00 while in the last week, between ₹1783.10 to ₹2325.00. 6.35 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, Bajaj Finance had posted standalone revenues of ₹4664.77 crore and profits of ₹1022.73 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via