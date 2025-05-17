Bajaj Finance, Page Industries to Infosys: Here are 8 dividend stocks to trade ex-date soon. Check details

Dividend Stocks 2025: Bajaj Finance m Page Industries to Infosys: Here are 8 dividend stocks to trade ex-dividend soon with respect to their dividends. Others dividend stocks nearing their ex-date include LTIMindtree, GM Breweries, Sula Vineyards, Archean Chemical Industries and Havells India. Check dividend details, record dates and payout details here

Dividend details Bajaj Finance- For the fiscal year 2024–2025, Bajaj Finance had recommended a final dividend on equity shares at a rate of ₹44 per share of face value of ₹2. Taking into account the declared dividend and the face value of the Bajaj Finance share price, this equates into a 2,200% dividend. May 30, 2025, had been set as the dividend record date.

Page Industries Limited - The board of directors of Page Industries declared the fourth interim dividend for 2024–2025 at its meeting on May 15, 2025. The payment will be ₹200 per equity share.

The record date for the interim dividend payment is May 21, 2025, as previously indicated by Page Industries. According to Page Industries, the dividend is expected to be paid on or before June 13, 2025.

Infosys- For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, Infosys had suggested a final dividend of ₹22/-per equity share. According to Infosys, May 30, 2025, is the record date for the Annual General Meeting and the final dividend payment.

LTIMindtree Ltd -A final dividend of ₹45/-per equity share of Re 1 each during FY25 was announced by LTIMindtree. The record date for the dividend was set by LTIMindtree for Friday, May 23, 2025.

GM Breweries Ltd- With the record date set for Thursday, May 22, 2025, GM Breweries recommended a final dividend of ₹7.5/- per equity share of ₹10 apiece for FY25.

Sula Vineyards Ltd - For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, Sula recommended paying a final dividend of ₹3.60 per share on equity shares with a face value of ₹2/-each. Friday, May 23, 2025 is the record date for the payout.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd - Archean had suggested a final dividend of ₹3.00/-per equity share of ₹2/-each (150% considering face value)..The Record date is Friday, May 26, 2025.

Havells India Ltd - With a face value of ₹1/-each equity share, Havells had suggested a final dividend of ₹6 per share. May 25, 2025, is the record date for the aforementioned dividend.