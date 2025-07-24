Bajaj Finance Q1 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Net profit expected to grow at 19%, NII seen up 23% YoY; share price falls

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance, the largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, is set to announce its Q1 results today. The board of directors of Bajaj Finance is scheduled to meet today, 24 July 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the April-June quarter of financial year 2025-2026.

Bajaj Finance is expected to report steady Q1 results 2025, led by strong AUM and loan growth with healthy profitability, analysts said.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Preview

Bajaj Finance is estimated to report a net profit growth of 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) during the first quarter of FY26, according to Street estimates. Net interest income (NII) in Q1FY26 is expected to grow 23% YoY, while asset under management (AUM) growth is estimated to remain strong at 25% YoY.

While margin is likely to remain stable or slightly contract sequentially, analysts expect credit costs to decline. The Bajaj Group NBFC’s asset quality in the June quarter is expected to hold firm.

Analysts will monitor the company’s commentary on asset quality trends and credit costs, progress on LRS and growth guidance.

Bajaj Finance share price traded lower ahead of the Q1 results today. Stay tuned to our Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.