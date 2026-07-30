Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 27% to ₹5,986 crore; NII up 23%

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results 2026: Bajaj Finance Ltd. posted a strong set of earnings for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), with higher lending income and a sharp increase in profitability, although deterioration in asset quality weighed on the overall performance.
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a 27.4% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,986 crore versus ₹4,699 crore in the same period last year.
Net interest income (NII) increased 23% YoY to ₹12,571 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹10,288 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Ahead of the results announcement, Bajaj Finance shares ended July 30 0.18% higher at ₹1056.05 per share on BSE.
Asset quality strengthened during the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio easing to 0.96% from 1.03% in the March quarter. The net NPA (NNPA) ratio also improved to 0.39%, compared with 0.50% in the year-ago quarter.
The company's pre-provisioning operating profit rose 22% YoY to ₹10,137 crore. Meanwhile, loan losses and provisions increased marginally to ₹1,993 crore, up from ₹1,969 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.
Bajaj Finance's assets under management (AUM) expanded 24% YoY to ₹5.46 lakh crore versus ₹ ₹4.41 lakh crore, driven primarily by strong growth in its gold loan portfolio and commercial vehicle (CV) and tractor financing businesses.
Bajaj Finance's AUM growth during the quarter was led by its secured and retail lending businesses. The gold loan portfolio recorded the strongest expansion, with AUM rising 112% YoY to ₹21,152 crore, followed by CV and tractor finance, which more than doubled with 102% YoY growth to ₹4,355 crore.
Rural consumer finance AUM increased 49% to ₹13,451 crore, while urban consumer finance grew 38% to ₹45,220 crore. The loan against securities portfolio expanded 34% to ₹36,564 crore, and the company's largest segment, mortgages, rose 27% to ₹1,73,624 crore. Meanwhile, car loans also posted healthy growth, with AUM increasing 28% YoY to ₹15,995 crore.
In its stock exchange filing, the company said the Q1 FY27 provisions included a prudent management and macroeconomic provision of ₹296 crore. Excluding this one-time buffer, loan losses and provisions stood at ₹1,681 crore, marking a 13% decline compared with Q1 FY26.
Business momentum also remained robust, with the number of new loans booked during the quarter increasing 20% YoY to 16.13 million, compared with 13.49 million in the same period last year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.