Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Profit jumps 22% to ₹4,765 crore; revenue rises 21% YoY

Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Bajaj Finance reported a 21.81% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to 4,765.29 crore for Q1FY26, up from 3,911.98 crore in Q1FY25. Total revenue rose by 21.3% YoY to 19,523.88 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated24 Jul 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Bajaj Finance's Q1 profit jumped 22% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,765 crore.
Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance on Thursday, July 24, reported a 21.81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at 4,765.29 crore for Q1FY26. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was 3,911.98 crore.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 21.3 per cent YoY to 19,523.88 crore from 16,100.05 crore in Q1FY25.

Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 22 per cent to 8,487 crore from 6,947 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finance's net interest income (NII) grew by 22 per cent in Q1FY26 to 10,227 crore from 8,365 crore in Q1FY25.

The NBFC's consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent to 4,41,450 crore as of 30 June 2025 from 3,54,192 crore YoY. AUM grew by 24,789 crore in Q1FY26.

Bajaj Finance Q1: Updates on assets

Bajaj Finance's gross NPA and net NPA saw an uptick.

As of 30 June 2025, gross NPA stood at 1.03 per cent, up from 0.86 per cent YoY, while net NPA stood at 0.50 per cent, up from 0.38 per cent YoY.

Loan losses and provisions increased by 26 per cent in the quarter to 2,120 crore from 1,685 crore YoY.

The number of new loans booked grew 23 per cent YoY to 1.35 crore by the end of Q1FY26 from 1.1 crore by the end of Q1FY25.

Customer franchise rose by 21 per cent YoY to 10.65 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to 8.81 crore as of 30 June 2024. Customer franchise grew by 46.9 lakh in Q1FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

