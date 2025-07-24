Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Profit jumps 22% to ₹4,765 crore; revenue rises 21% YoY

Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance on Thursday, July 24, reported a 21.81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,765.29 crore for Q1FY26. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹3,911.98 crore.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 21.3 per cent YoY to ₹19,523.88 crore from ₹16,100.05 crore in Q1FY25.

Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 22 per cent to ₹8,487 crore from ₹6,947 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finance's net interest income (NII) grew by 22 per cent in Q1FY26 to ₹10,227 crore from ₹8,365 crore in Q1FY25.

The NBFC's consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent to ₹4,41,450 crore as of 30 June 2025 from ₹3,54,192 crore YoY. AUM grew by ₹24,789 crore in Q1FY26.

Bajaj Finance Q1: Updates on assets Bajaj Finance's gross NPA and net NPA saw an uptick.

As of 30 June 2025, gross NPA stood at 1.03 per cent, up from 0.86 per cent YoY, while net NPA stood at 0.50 per cent, up from 0.38 per cent YoY.

Loan losses and provisions increased by 26 per cent in the quarter to ₹2,120 crore from ₹1,685 crore YoY.

The number of new loans booked grew 23 per cent YoY to 1.35 crore by the end of Q1FY26 from 1.1 crore by the end of Q1FY25.

Customer franchise rose by 21 per cent YoY to 10.65 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to 8.81 crore as of 30 June 2024. Customer franchise grew by 46.9 lakh in Q1FY26.

