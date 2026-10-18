Bajaj Finance Q2 results 2026: Date, time, preview, expectations, share price outlook | Target, stop-loss, rationale

Bajaj Finance Q2 results 2026: The subsidiary company of Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Bajaj Finance, is set to declare its Q2 results 2026 on 19 October 2026 i.e., on Monday this week. The NBFC company has already declared the Bajaj Finance Q2 results 2026 date at the beginning of this month through an exchange filing. The Q2 earnings announcement will be followed by the guidance call at 6:00 PM.

Bajaj Finance Q2 results 2026 date and time Bajaj Finance declared Q2 results 2026 date in an exchange filing, saying, “Pursuant to the aforementioned Regulations, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 19 October 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.”

Bajaj Finance has also announced the date and time for the guidance call in regard to its Q2 results 2026, saying, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a conference call will be held on Monday, 19 October 2026 at 6.00 p.m. IST in respect of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. Dial in and other details of the call are enclosed herewith.”

The subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv also made it clear that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Thursday, 1 October 2026 till Wednesday, 21 October 2026 (both days inclusive), for designated persons and their immediate relatives/dependents. The same has been intimated to stock exchanges vide letter dated 28 September 2026.

Bajaj Finance Q2 results 2026 expectations Highlighting the market expectations from the Bajaj Finance Q2 results 2026, Mahesh M Ojjha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “After the strong provisional July–September 2026 business update, the market expects a big YoY leap in AUM and loan book growth. The NBFC may report a big improvement in net interest income (NII), net profit, loan growth and asset quality. So, investors are advised to keep an eye on the company's guidance on AUM, deposits and loan growth projection.”

Bajaj Finance Q2 results 2026 preview Jefferies India report dated 2 October 2026 says the Bajaj Finance board has approved a ₹175bn ( ₹17,500 crore) capital raise ( ₹58bn ( ₹5,800 crore) preferential warrants to BFS & ₹117bn ( ₹11,700 crore) QIP). Tad above our expected level; 3% of mkt cap & 13% of FY27E net worth. While leverage is fair at 4.9x with a retained ROE of 17%, strong loan growth (23%), staggered monetisation of the 87% stake in BHFL, & mgt succession in Mar-28 may have led to the raise. This can lift FY28e BVPS by 8%, EPS is flat & ROE tapers marginally.

Expecting a strong Bajaj Finance Q2 results on Monday, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The company's AUM is expected to grow from 25% to 28%, and the NBFC is expected to report its AUM anywhere in between 5.80 lakh crore to ₹6 lakh crore. The loan book may grow in the 10+% YoY on the strong leap in the customer franchise and deposits' growth YoY.”

JP Morgan is also expecting a meaningful upgrade to management guidance. It also advised investors to remain vigilant about the customer acquisition guidance upgrade.

Bajaj Finance share price target Decoding the technical chart of Bajaj Finance shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Bajaj Finance share price has shown resilience by absorbing selling pressure across its primary demand zone of ₹945– ₹960, ending the session higher at ₹982. On the daily chart, following an extended correction from the peak of ₹1,176.40, the stock has established a base along this horizontal support shelf, printing a solid bullish candle accompanied by healthy market participation.”

The Choice Broking expert said that Bajaj Finance share price is currently pressing into its immediate resistance cluster defined by the 20 EMA and the 200 EMA at ₹987.52. The daily RSI sits at 47.29, maintaining a positive crossover above its signal line at 38.60 and turning sharply upward from sub-40 levels. This curl-up reflects strengthening underlying momentum and an ongoing transfer of control back to the bulls. A decisive breakout above the 200 EMA would confirm a trend reversal, setting up an advance toward the 50 EMA and 100 EMA hurdles.

On his suggestion to stock investors regarding Bajaj Finance shares, Sumeet Bagadia said, "A long position in Bajaj Finance shares in the cash segment can be initiated around ₹980– ₹990, targeting ₹1,090 with a Stop-Loss at ₹928, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

For a long-term investor, the Jefferies India report has predicted the Bajaj Finance share price target of ₹1,280.

JPMorgan has set a target price of ₹1,310 for Bajaj Finance shares.

City has set a target price of ₹1,300 for Bajaj Finance shares.

HSBC has set a target price of ₹1,270 for Bajaj Finance shares.