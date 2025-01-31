Markets
Bajaj Finance rides high on digital expansion and asset growth—what’s next?
Suchitra Mandal 6 min read 31 Jan 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Summary
- Bajaj Finance shares surged to a 52-week high, driven by strong Q3 earnings, 28% AUM growth, and a strategic Airtel partnership. Amid rising credit costs and leadership changes, analysts weigh in on the sustainability of the stock rally and its long-term investment potential.
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd surged more than 6% on Thursday, hitting a 52-week high of ₹8,250.65 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The results underscored the company’s aggressive asset growth, improving credit quality, and expanding digital footprint—bolstering its reputation as one of India’s most formidable non-banking financial players.
