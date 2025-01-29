Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Bajaj Finance, India’s largest non-banking finance company (NBFC), is set to announce its Q3 results today. Bajaj Finance board of directors will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 29. The Bajaj group company is expected to deliver healthy earnings growth in Q3FY25, with net profit growth estimated at around 15% and net interest income (NII) likely to rise over 20% year-on-year (YoY). Margins are likely to stabilse though could move with a slight negative bias, analysts said. Bajaj Finance’s asset under management (AUM) is expected to see decent growth, while credit costs are expected to inch-up sequentially and slight deterioration on asset quality is likely. Stay tuned to Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.
Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Live: MOSL expects Q3 net profit at ₹4106.9 crore, a growth of 12.9% YoY while it sees net interest income at ₹9331.1 crore, up 21.9% YoY. Here are the brokerage's other expectations:
- BAF is likely to report AUM growth of 28% YoY / 7% QoQ.
- Credit costs are expected to increase ~10bp QoQ to ~2.2%.
- Margin is likely to contract ~5bp QoQ to ~9.7%.
- Commentaries on NIM trajectory and credit costs are the key monitorables.
Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Live: Bajaj Finance, India’s largest non-banking finance company (NBFC), is set to announce its Q3 results today. Bajaj Finance board of directors will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 29.