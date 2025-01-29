Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Expect healthy net profit, NII growth; NIM trajectory, credit costs eyed

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
Saloni Goel

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Bajaj Finance is expected to deliver healthy earnings growth in Q3FY25, with net profit growth estimated at around 15% and net interest income (NII) likely to rise over 20% YoY.

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Bajaj Finance, India’s largest non-banking finance company (NBFC), is set to announce its Q3 results today.

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Bajaj Finance, India’s largest non-banking finance company (NBFC), is set to announce its Q3 results today. Bajaj Finance board of directors will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 29. The Bajaj group company is expected to deliver healthy earnings growth in Q3FY25, with net profit growth estimated at around 15% and net interest income (NII) likely to rise over 20% year-on-year (YoY). Margins are likely to stabilse though could move with a slight negative bias, analysts said. Bajaj Finance’s asset under management (AUM) is expected to see decent growth, while credit costs are expected to inch-up sequentially and slight deterioration on asset quality is likely. Stay tuned to Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.

29 Jan 2025, 12:20 PM IST Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Live: MOSL shares earnings expectations for Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Live: MOSL expects Q3 net profit at 4106.9 crore, a growth of 12.9% YoY while it sees net interest income at 9331.1 crore, up 21.9% YoY. Here are the brokerage's other expectations:

  • BAF is likely to report AUM growth of 28% YoY / 7% QoQ.
  • Credit costs are expected to increase ~10bp QoQ to ~2.2%.
  • Margin is likely to contract ~5bp QoQ to ~9.7%.
  • Commentaries on NIM trajectory and credit costs are the key monitorables.

29 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Live: Bajaj Finance to declare Q3 results today

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Live: Bajaj Finance, India’s largest non-banking finance company (NBFC), is set to announce its Q3 results today. Bajaj Finance board of directors will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 29.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.