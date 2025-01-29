Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Expect healthy net profit, NII growth; NIM trajectory, credit costs eyed

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Bajaj Finance is expected to deliver healthy earnings growth in Q3FY25, with net profit growth estimated at around 15% and net interest income (NII) likely to rise over 20% YoY.