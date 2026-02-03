Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj Finance share price zooms 6% — What to expect from this bluechip NBFC in Q3?

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Brokerages expect Bajaj Finance to post a smart 20% rise in its net interest income and profit for the quarter ended December 2025.

Saloni Goel
Updated3 Feb 2026, 01:41:12 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance will announce its third quarter results on Tuesday, February 3, later today.

"Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025,” Bajaj Finance said in an exchange filing last month.

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Preview

Brokerages expect Bajaj Finance to announce a strong set of earnings for Q3 FY26, with double-digit growth of 20% or more seen in the company's net interest income (NII) and profit after tax (PAT).

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Bajaj Finance's Q3 NII to rise 21.1% year-over-year (YoY) to 11,360.7 crore, while its PAT could grow 20.3% as per its estimates to 5181.4 crore.

We expect the cost-to-average AUM ratio to remain moderate at 3.8% (down 20 bps YoY, flat QoQ), tempered by the new labour code, said the brokerage.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees a 20.1% YoY and 20.2% YoY growth in NII and PAT, respectively. Commentaries on NIM trajectory and credit costs are the key monitorables, as per the brokerage.

Ahead of the Q3 results today, Bajaj Finance share price rallied 6%.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Bajaj Finance Q3 results today.

3 Feb 2026, 01:41:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Cost-to-average AUM ratio seen as moderate on Labour Code impact

We expect cost-to-average AUM ratio to remain moderate at 3.8% (down 20 bps yoy, flat qoq), tempered by new labor code. We pen down credit costs of 1.95% for 3QFY26E (2.0-2.3% in the previous four quarters). We are not building any impact of capital gains from stake sale in subsidiaries.

3 Feb 2026, 01:35:23 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: KIE sees over 20% rise in Bajaj Finance Q3 PAT and NII

3 Feb 2026, 01:33:25 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj Finance to announce Q3 results today

