Bajaj Finance Q3 Results: Net profit falls 5.6% to ₹4,066 crore; NII surges to ₹11,318 crore

Bajaj Finance, a leading Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC), announced its December quarter results today, February 3, post market hours, reporting a 5.6% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4,066 crore.

In the same period last year, the company had posted a net profit of ₹4,308 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit fell 18% from ₹4,947 crore in the September quarter.

Net profit was impacted by higher provisions, including an accelerated ECL charge of ₹1,406 crore and a one-time gratuity-related expense of ₹265 crore due to the new labour codes.

During the quarter, the company said it had increased provisions to strengthen its balance sheet amid global economic uncertainty and introduced a minimum loss-given-default threshold across businesses. Adjusted for these items, net profit would have risen to ₹5,317 crore, marking a 23% year-on-year improvement.

Net interest income (NII), which reflects the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid to depositors, rose to ₹11,318 crore in Q3, up from ₹9,383 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company reported steady loan growth, with the number of new loans rising to 13.90 million in Q3 FY26, compared with 12.06 million in Q3 FY25, reflecting a 15% year-on-year increase. which boosted its assets under management (AUM) to ₹4.84 lakh crore, from ₹3.98 lakh crore a year earlier, marking a 22% YoY growth.

Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹3,625 crore. Excluding the accelerated expected credit loss (ECL) provision of ₹1,406 crore, loan losses and provisions were ₹2,219 crore, up from ₹2,043 crore in Q3 FY25, representing a 9% increase.

Annualised loan losses and provisions to average assets under finance, before accelerated ECL provisioning, improved to 1.91% in Q3 FY26, compared with 2.16% in Q3 FY25, according to the company's earnings' filing.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net NPAs stood at 1.56% and 0.61%, respectively, as of 31 December 2025, versus 1.41% and 0.61% a year earlier.

Bajaj Finance share price trend The company’s shares have maintained a strong upward trajectory since December 2024, delivering gains of 47% to date, with the rally also pushing the stock to a fresh high of ₹1,102 in October 2025.

In terms of annual performance, the shares closed 2025 with a bumper 45% surge, marking their strongest yearly gain since 2019, when the stock had rallied 60%. Over a longer horizon, the shares have emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market, delivering returns of nearly 6,000% over the past 12 years.