Bajaj Finance Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹3,706 crore; NII up 25% YoY

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results: Bajaj Finance Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Wednesday, January 29. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) recorded a nearly 17 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 at ₹3,706 crore, compared to ₹3,177 crore in the same quarter a year ago, as per the standalone financial statements.

The non-banking lender's net-interest income (NII) rose 25 per cent to ₹13,277.33 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, compared to ₹10,591 in the same period in the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance's total revenue from core operations rose 27 per cent to ₹15,371 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹12.103 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total expenses for the firm rose 33 per cent to ₹10,415.85, primarily driven by the company's financing costs and the rise in costs from the impairment of financial instruments and employee benefits expenses, compared to ₹7,813 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net NPAs (non-performing assets) or bad loans for the non-banking lender rose to 0.48 per cent in the October to December quarter, compared to 0.37 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. A loan is termed an NPA when the borrower fails to pay the interest or the principal amount to the financial institution after a period of 90 days.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance Share Price Bajaj Finance Ltd shares closed 2.02 per cent higher at ₹7,758.10 after Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹7,604.70 at the previous market close. The non-banking lender released its third-quarter results after stock market operating hours on January 29.

Shares hit their 52-week higher levels at ₹7,823.85 on September 30, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹6,190 on March 6, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website.

Bajaj Finance shares have given investors over 80 per cent returns in the last five years, and almost 8 per cent of that was in the last one-year period. The NBFC-major's shares are trading nearly 12 per cent higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Advertisement