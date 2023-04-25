Bajaj Finance Q4 preview: NII likely to post strong growth on robust loan book, PAT to pick up3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:32 PM IST
- Bajaj Finance's Core AUM grew by 29% to approximately ₹ 247,350 crore as of 31 March 2023 as compared to ₹ 192,087 crore (AUM excluding short-term IPO financing receivable of ₹ 5,365 crore) as of 31 March 2022. AUM in Q4 FY23 grew by approximately ₹ 16,500 crore.
Bajaj Finance traded on a bullish note on Tuesday ahead of fourth-quarter earnings for FY23 which is due on April 25. The NBFC giant's top-line front is expected to see strong growth further boosting its profitability. A marginal downside is likely in the provisions, while credit costs are seen flat and asset quality continues to improve.
