Bajaj Finance traded on a bullish note on Tuesday ahead of fourth-quarter earnings for FY23 which is due on April 25. The NBFC giant's top-line front is expected to see strong growth further boosting its profitability. A marginal downside is likely in the provisions, while credit costs are seen flat and asset quality continues to improve.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance's share price closed at ₹6,078.75 apiece up by ₹145.70 or 2.46%.

The NBFC has already announced its balance sheet figures for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, period. In Q4FY23, the company's customer franchise increased by 3.1 million --- totaling 69.1 million. The company posted the highest-ever increase in its customer franchise of 11.5 million in FY23. New loans booked surged by 20% YoY to 7.6 million in Q4FY23 versus 6.3 million. While for the entire fiscal, new loans booked reached to highest ever of 29.6 million.

The company's Core AUM grew by 29% to approximately ₹ 247,350 crore as of 31 March 2023 as compared to ₹ 192,087 crore (AUM excluding short-term IPO financing receivable of ₹ 5,365 crore) as of 31 March 2022. AUM in Q4 FY23 grew by approximately ₹ 16,500 crore. Additionally, deposits book stood at approximately ₹ 44,650 crore as of 31 March 2023 as compared to ₹ 30,800 crore as of 31 March 2022, a YoY growth of 45%. Further, the company's consolidated net liquidity surplus stood strong at approximately ₹ 11,850 crore as of 31 March 2023.

What to expect from Bajaj Finance in Q4?

Prabhudas Lilladher in its Q4 note, expects Bajaj Finance to post strong NII growth on the back of strong loan growth. Also, the NBFC is likely to see strong PPOP growth on the back of strong topline and better operating efficiency.

Provisions are expected to marginally increase on a QoQ basis as credit costs is to be flat.

Following this, the company's PAT is expected to improve on strong NII growth and stable credit cost.

Analysts at Prabhudas expect Bajaj Finance's NII at ₹6.318.8 crore in Q4FY23 up by 30.8% YoY and 6.7% QoQ. PAT stood at ₹3,272.1 crore in Q4FY24 higher by 33.7% YoY and 10.1% QoQ. Margins is expected to be at 13.2%. Gross NPA is likely to decline to 1.13%.

Further, Axis Securities in its preview note said on Bajaj Finance that "Operational parameters progressing well, AUM growth of 25% YoY healthy," adding, "margin pressure likely to be seen owing to an inch-up in CoF, C-I Ratio remains range bound between 34-35%."

Axis Securities also expects Bajaj Finance's credit cost to be flat and asset quality to be stable. Among key monitorable are --- commentary on margin-growth trade-off and progress on the execution of Long Range strategy (LRS).

Moreover, ICICI Direct said, "AUM growth reported in the quarterly filing at 25% YOY and 7% QoQ to ₹243500 crore was in line. Core AUM ex IPO grew 29% YoY. New loan additions came at 76 lakh versus 78.4 lakh QoQ. Number of customer additions was flat QoQ to 31 lakh vs. 31.4 lakh. Higher ticket size boosted AUM. Accordingly, NII growth is expected to surge 30% YoY to ₹7,893 crore. NIMs are expected to remain stable with cost of funds stabilising to setoff rise in lower yielding books. Provisions to be at | 874 crore. With C/I ratio under control, PAT estimates to increase 26% YoY and 2% QoQ to ₹3037 crore