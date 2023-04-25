Moreover, ICICI Direct said, "AUM growth reported in the quarterly filing at 25% YOY and 7% QoQ to ₹243500 crore was in line. Core AUM ex IPO grew 29% YoY. New loan additions came at 76 lakh versus 78.4 lakh QoQ. Number of customer additions was flat QoQ to 31 lakh vs. 31.4 lakh. Higher ticket size boosted AUM. Accordingly, NII growth is expected to surge 30% YoY to ₹7,893 crore. NIMs are expected to remain stable with cost of funds stabilising to setoff rise in lower yielding books. Provisions to be at | 874 crore. With C/I ratio under control, PAT estimates to increase 26% YoY and 2% QoQ to ₹3037 crore