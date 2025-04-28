Bajaj Finance Q4 results preview: Net profit likely to rise 18% YoY; dividend, stock split, bonus issue in focus

Bajaj Finance share price declined over a percent on Monday ahead of its Q4 results tomorrow. The NBFC stock fell as much as 1.18% to hit an intraday low of ₹9,003.60 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 on 29 April, Tuesday. Along with Bajaj Finance Q4 results, the company’s board will also consider a special interim dividend for FY25, a stock split and bonus share issue proposals.

Bajaj Finance is expected to report a strong performance in the quarter ended March 2025, supported by healthy loan growth across lending segments, stable credit costs and improvement in asset quality.

Here’s a look at what to expect from Bajaj Finance Q4 results 2025:

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Preview Bajaj Finance is expected to report a net profit of ₹4,518 crore in the March 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 18.1% from ₹3,825 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Advertisement

The NBFC’s net interest income (NII) is likely to grow by 23% to ₹9,814 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹8,013 crore, year-on-year (YoY), supported by higher expansion in loan book, according to estimates by Axis Securities.

Bajaj Finance reported asset under management (AUM) growth of 26% YoY and 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) during the January-March 2025 quarter, with healthy operational metrics.

Margins are likely to move with a slight negative bias amid rising cost of funds and competitive pressure. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Bajaj Finance’s margin during the quarter is estimated to contract by 5 basis points (bps) sequentially to 9.65%.

However, the brokerage firm expects credit costs for Bajaj Finance to decline 5 bps QoQ to 2.05%.

Advertisement

Analysts expect Bajaj Finance’s management commentary on asset quality trends and credit costs, along with guidance on net interest margin (NIM) trajectory would be key monitorable in Q4 results.

Bajaj Finance Dividend Bajaj Finance board, in its meeting on April 29, will consider and approve a Special (Interim) dividend for Financial Year 2024-25, the company said.

Bajaj Finance Stock Split The board of directors of the Bajaj Group company will also consider a proposal of sub-division or split of existing equity shares having face value of ₹2 each.

Bajaj Finance Bonus Share Issue The company’s board will also consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares, it added.

Should you buy Bajaj Finance Shares ahead of Q4 Results? Bajaj Finance share price has rallied 21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while the NBFC stock is up 30% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 113% in five years.

Advertisement

MOFSL has a ‘Neutral’ rating on Bajaj Finance shares with a target price of ₹9,000 per share.

On the technical charts, Bajaj Finance share price has formed a bearish shooting star last week after a sharp rally, triggering long unwinding driven by profit booking, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“Bajaj Finance share price is currently resting on its 10- and 20-day EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages), with a breach below ₹9,020 likely to spark further profit booking towards the 50-day EMA at ₹8,700. Notably, Bajaj Finance shares have broken out of a bullish weekly cup and handle at ₹7,945, maintaining a long-term target of ₹12,000,” Jain said.

According to him, the current correction in Bajaj Finance share price remains within a bullish structure.

Advertisement

At 3:10 PM, Bajaj Finance shares were trading 0.18% lower at ₹9,094.80 apiece on the BSE.