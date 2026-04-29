Bajaj Finance Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj Finance share price gains ahead of earnings today. What to expect?

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj Finance will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) is scheduled to meet today, 29 April, Wednesday, to consider the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.
The board of directors of Bajaj Finance will also recommend a dividend, if any. The board will also consider the raising of funds by debt instruments including non-convertible debentures (either Indian Currency / Foreign Currency) as a part of the proposed increase in the overall borrowing limit, subject to approval of the shareholders.
Bajaj Finance is expected to report strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26, led by a robust rise in net profit along with steady margins.
The company’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to rise 22.8% to ₹5,581 crore from ₹4,546 crore in the year-ago period, according to the estimates by Axis Securities. Net Interest Income (NII) in the March quarter is expected to grow 21.2% to ₹11,883 crore from ₹9,807 crore, year-on-year (YoY), while Net Interest Margins (NIMs) are likely to remain steady.
Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) in expected to increase 22.3% to ₹9,745 crore from ₹7,968 crore, YoY.
AUM growth is estimated at 22% YoY and 5% QoQ, likely owing to slower growth in the SME segment and run-down of captive two-wheeler portfolio. Bajaj Finance’s credit costs are expected to decline slightly on a sequential basis and asset quality is seen stable.
Key monitorables in Bajaj Finance Q4 results today would be the company’s commentary on asset quality trends and credit costs, and progress on LRS and growth guidance.
Bajaj Finance share price was trading higher ahead of Q4 results today.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Bajaj Finance Q4 results today.
Bajaj Finance share price was trading higher on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. The stock opened marginally higher at ₹924.95 apiece as against its previous close of ₹923.40 apiece on the BSE. Bajaj Finance shares gained as much as 1.14% to ₹934.00 apiece.
The board of directors of Bajaj Finance will also recommend a dividend, if any. The board will also consider the raising of funds by debt instruments including non-convertible debentures (either Indian Currency / Foreign Currency) as a part of the proposed increase in the overall borrowing limit, subject to approval of the shareholders.
Bajaj Finance will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) is scheduled to meet today, 29 April, Wednesday, to consider the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.