Bajaj Finance Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj Finance share price gains ahead of earnings today. What to expect?

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Bajaj Finance will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) is scheduled to meet today, 29 April, Wednesday, to consider the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The board of directors of Bajaj Finance will also recommend a dividend, if any. The board will also consider the raising of funds by debt instruments including non-convertible debentures (either Indian Currency / Foreign Currency) as a part of the proposed increase in the overall borrowing limit, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Preview

Bajaj Finance is expected to report strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26, led by a robust rise in net profit along with steady margins.

The company’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to rise 22.8% to ₹5,581 crore from ₹4,546 crore in the year-ago period, according to the estimates by Axis Securities. Net Interest Income (NII) in the March quarter is expected to grow 21.2% to ₹11,883 crore from ₹9,807 crore, year-on-year (YoY), while Net Interest Margins (NIMs) are likely to remain steady.

Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) in expected to increase 22.3% to ₹9,745 crore from ₹7,968 crore, YoY.

AUM growth is estimated at 22% YoY and 5% QoQ, likely owing to slower growth in the SME segment and run-down of captive two-wheeler portfolio. Bajaj Finance’s credit costs are expected to decline slightly on a sequential basis and asset quality is seen stable.

Key monitorables in Bajaj Finance Q4 results today would be the company’s commentary on asset quality trends and credit costs, and progress on LRS and growth guidance.

Bajaj Finance share price was trading higher ahead of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Bajaj Finance Q4 results today.