Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,940.4 crore; Special dividend, bonus issue declared

Published29 Apr 2025, 05:55 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: Bajaj Finance's standalone net profit grew 16 per cent to 3,940.4 crore in the March quarter, helped my healthy loan growth.

The results include the businesses of its subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities.

Bajaj Finance's assets under management grew 26 per cent during the quarter, helped by strong demand for credit, while new loan bookings jumped 36 per cent from a year ago.

First Published:29 Apr 2025, 05:55 PM IST
