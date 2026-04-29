Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: Net profit rises 22% YoY to ₹5,465 crore, NII grows 20%; declares ₹6 final dividend

Bajaj Finance, a leading Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC), announced its March quarter and FY26 results today, 29 April, after market hours, reporting a 22% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹5,465 crore, aided by lower provisions and steady lending growth.

In the same period last year, the NBFC had posted a net profit of ₹4,479.57 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit also improved 37.38% from ₹3,977.85 crore reported in the December quarter.

Net interest income (NII), which reflects the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on borrowings, rose to ₹11,781 crore in Q4. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported NII of ₹9,807 crore, reflecting a 20% increase.

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The company reported double-digit loan growth, with the number of new loans rising to 12.89 million in Q4 FY26, compared with 10.70 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a 21% year-on-year increase, which boosted its assets under management (AUM) to ₹5.09 lakh crore, a growth of 22%.

The number of new loans booked crossed a milestone of 50 million in FY26 and was 52.45 million.

Bajaj Finance has been grappling with elevated bad loans, particularly in its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment. However, its provisions declined during the quarter as it adopted a more cautious lending approach toward riskier segments. Thus, its loan losses and provisions fell to ₹2,008 crore in Q4, compared with ₹2,167 crore a year earlier.

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On the asset quality front, gross NPA and net NPA as of 31 March 2026 stood at 1.01% and 0.41%, respectively, as against 0.96% and 0.44% as of 31 March 2025. The provisioning coverage ratio on Stage 3 assets stood at 60%, as per the company's earnings report.

For the full FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹19,017 crore, marking a 14.3% growth over FY25’s net profit of ₹16,637 crore, while net interest income (NII) grew 21% year-on-year to ₹44,110 crore.

Bajaj Finance raises FY26 dividend payout; record date fixed for June 30 Along with its financial performance, the company announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26, higher than the ₹5.60 dividend payout declared in FY25. It has also fixed 30 June 2026 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the dividend payment.

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“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for FY26. This includes a special payout of ₹0.60 per equity share out of the exceptional gain on the sale of BHFL shares. The previous year’s overall dividend was ₹5.60 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each, adjusted for split and bonus,” the company said in its filing.

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