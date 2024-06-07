Bajaj Finance rallies 5% after NBFC floats subsidiary's IPO plans to raise ₹3,000 crore; Should you buy?
Bajaj Finance shares rallied over five per cent on Friday after the NBFC's board approved IPO plans for its subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance
Bajaj Finance rallied over five per cent on Friday, June 7, after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) approved the initial public offering (IPO) of its wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance. The NBFC will offload shares of its housing finance arm, for ₹3,000 crore in the upcoming public issue.
