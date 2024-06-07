Bajaj Finance rallied over five per cent on Friday, June 7, after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) approved the initial public offering (IPO) of its wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance. The NBFC will offload shares of its housing finance arm, for ₹3,000 crore in the upcoming public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today. i.e. 6 June 2024 has approved an initial public offering of equity shares of ₹10 each of the company (‘equity shares’)," said Bajaj Finance in a statement on Thursday. The IPO would be subject to market conditions, approvals and regulatory clearances.

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a list of upper-layer NBFCs, or businesses with assets under management of ₹50,000 crore. According to RBI guidelines, Bajaj Housing Finance, which was on the list, was supposed to be listed on the bourses by September 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results For the fourth quarter ended March 31 of fiscal year 2024, Bajaj Finance had reported a 21.1 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹3,824.53 crore. The net interest income (NII) rose 21.1 per cent at ₹3,824.53 crore as compared with Rd 3,157.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

In April, Bajaj Finance had asked the RBI to remove restrictions on two of its lending products. In November 2023, the RBI had banned the non-banking lender from issuing loans under “eCOM" and “Insta EMI Cards" products, saying the lender did not issue key information to borrowers. The Insta EMI card offers consumers pre-approved credit for small ticket purchases, while eCOM is a consumer financing facility for online shopping via e-commerce sites.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!