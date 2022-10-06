Bajaj Finance sees healthy loan growth in Q2, Jefferies sees upside on stock

“Total customer franchise grew by 19% YoY to 63 m, although new loan bookings were down 8% QoQ. On funding side, deposits grew by 37% YoY/ 16% QoQ and BAF has reduced surplus liquidity position by 19% QoQ that can support net interest margins (NIMs). Capital consumption is higher at 110 bps during 2Q, but total CAR is still high at 25%," said Jefferies while recommending Hold rating on Bajaj Finance shares on healthy loan growth with a target price of ₹8,000 apiece.