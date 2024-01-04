Bajaj Finance set for a sturdy quarter despite RBI directive
SummaryIf RBI restrictions to stop the sanction and disbursal of loans under its two lending products – eCOM and Insta EMI Card – are in place for a longer period of time, it may dampen investor sentiment.
Bajaj Finance Ltd is set for another sturdy quarter as indicated by its latest business update for the three months ended December (Q3FY24). This is despite the directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to stop the sanction and disbursal of loans under Bajaj Finance’s two lending products – eCOM (e-commerce loans) and Insta EMI Card.