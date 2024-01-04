Bajaj Finance set for a sturdy quarter despite RBI directive

In Q3, Bajaj Finance acquired about 3.85 million customers taking the total customer franchise to 80.4 million. This is the highest addition seen in the past ten quarters at least. Tailwinds in the form of festive season played a role in customer acquisition. Further, the new loans booked in Q3 rose by 26%, while the deposit book as on the quarter end clocked growth of 35% year-on-year.

