Bajaj Finance sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026, dividend for FY26. Details here

Bajaj Finance informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, to consider and approve the company’s audited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The NBFC also indicated that the board will evaluate and potentially recommend a dividend for the financial year on the same day.

"... it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, inter-alia, to

1. Consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.

2. Recommend dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year ended 31 March 2026," it said in a regulatory filing.

The filing was released on the exchanges on April 6, 2026.

Alongside the earnings intimation, Bajaj Finance also informed exchanges that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Wednesday, 1 April 2026, till Friday, 1 May 2026 (both days inclusive) for designated persons and their immediate relatives/dependents.

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Bajaj Finance reported a 23.60% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at ₹4,580.52 crore for Q3 FY26, compared with ₹3,705.81 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Standalone revenue from operations grew 18.20% to ₹15,694.74 crore in the December quarter, up from ₹13,277.33 crore a year ago.

The lender’s net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits — rose to ₹11,318 crore in the quarter from ₹9,383 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Profitability during the quarter, however, was affected by elevated provisioning. Bajaj Finance said earnings were hit by an accelerated expected credit loss (ECL) charge of ₹1,406 crore, along with a one-time gratuity-related expense of ₹265 crore following the implementation of the new labour codes. Bajaj Finance said that, adjusted for these exceptional items, its net profit would have come in at ₹5,317 crore, reflecting a 23% year-on-year increase.

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On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.56% as of December 31, 2025, compared with 1.41% a year earlier. Net NPAs remained unchanged at 0.61%.

Bajaj Finance Stock Performance Bajaj Finance share price rose 1.4% to its day's high of ₹863.05 on BSE on Tuesday, April 7.

Currently, the stock is 22% away from its 52-week high of ₹1,102.50 per share on October 23, 2025, while it touched its 52-week low of ₹787.90 on March 23, 2026.

In the past week, the NBFC stock has gained 7.19%. However, it has been under pressure recently. It declined 10% in a month, 12% in 3 months, and 12% year-to-date.