Bajaj Finance share: NBFC stock crashes 5% after Q1 results 2025. Buy, sell or hold?

Stock market today: Despite reporting strong Q1 results 2025 on Thursday, Bajaj Finance shares witnessed a heavy sell-off in the early morning session on Friday. Bajaj Finance share price opened with a downside gap and touched an intraday low of ₹900 apiece on the NSE within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While hitting this intraday low, Bajaj Finance share price today lost over 5% against its Thursday's close of ₹958.95 per share.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance Q1 results review Speaking on Bajaj Finance Q1 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Bajaj Finance delivered a robust financial performance, with consolidated net profit rising 22% YoY to ₹4,765 crore, driven by strong loan growth and a broad-based customer expansion. Consolidated revenue grew 21% to ₹19,524 crore, driven by a 22% rise in Net Interest Income (NII) to ₹10,227 crore and a 21% rise in net total income. ”

The SMC Global Securities expert said the NBFC booked 13.49 million new loans in the quarter, up 23% YoY, and expanded its customer base by 21% to 106.51 million. Assets under Management (AUM) grew by 25% YoY to ₹4.42 lakh crore, led by mortgages ( ₹1.36 lakh crore), urban B2C loans ( ₹92,333 crore), and MSME lending ( ₹52,538 crore). Moreover, the Two & Three-Wheeler Finance segment saw a 20% YoY AUM decline, while microfinance loans debuted at ₹1,556 crore.

Advertisement

On negatives that may have put doubts into the minds of investors, Seema Srivastava, who is a ratified CA also, said, “Asset quality saw some deterioration, with Gross and Net NPAs rising to 1.03% and 0.50%, respectively, from 0.86% and 0.38% a year ago. Stage 3 assets increased by ₹554 crore, driven partly by restructuring. Provisions rose 26% YoY to ₹2,120 crore, but early vintage performance showed improvement, barring MSMEs,” adding, “On the funding side, the cost of funds eased by 20 bps QoQ to 7.79%, with FY26 guidance of 7.60–7.65%. Deposits rose 15% YoY to ₹72,109 crore, forming 19% of borrowings, though reliance on deposits is being recalibrated.”

“Subsidiaries also performed well, with Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities reporting profit growth of 21% and 37%, respectively, reinforcing the group’s diversified strength,” Seema concluded.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance share price target Advising investors to initiate bottom fishing, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Bajaj Finance shares have strong support at ₹870. The large-cap NBFC may bounce back strongly and touch ₹950 to ₹960 apiece levels in the near-term. So, Bajaj Finance shareholders should hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹870 for the near-term target of ₹950 to ₹960. They can add more at current levels also.”

On suggestions to the fresh investors regarding Bajaj Finance shares, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Fresh investors can initiate buying at the current dip for the short-term target of ₹950 to ₹960, maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹870 apiece.”

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance Q1 results 2025 Bajaj Finance, the largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, announced its Q1 results 2025 on Thursday. The large-cap NBFC company posted strong growth in its profit and net interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, amid the improvement in its loan book and assets under management (AUM).

Bajaj Finance reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit after tax to ₹4,765 crore, as against ₹3,912 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its net interest income (NII) also jumped by the same quantum to ₹10,227 crore from ₹8,365 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its assets under management (AUM) grew by 25% to ₹441,450 crore as of June 30, 2025, from ₹354,192 crore as of June 30, 2024.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please refresh for more details)