Bajaj Finance share price at attractive entry point, says Anand Rathi; recommends ‘Buy’ for 33% upside
Bajaj Finance is on track to achieve its medium-term targets and gaining market share, with high growth, deepening product penetration, and unmatched execution skills, analysts said.
Bajaj Finance share price has seen a decent correction of 22% from its 52-week high and is at an attractive entry point, said brokerage firm Anand Rathi, adding that the company’s premium valuation has decreased over the last two years.
