Bajaj Finance share price has seen a decent correction of 22% from its 52-week high and is at an attractive entry point, said brokerage firm Anand Rathi, adding that the company's premium valuation has decreased over the last two years.

Anand Rathi reiterated a 'Buy' rating on Bajaj Finance shares with a 12-month target price of ₹8,630 per share, implying a nearly 33% upside from Friday's closing price. The target implies that the stock would trade at 4.7x FY26e Book Value and 23x FY26e EPS.

It said that at the current market price, the stock trades at 3.5x FY26e Book Value and 18x FY26 PE, with regulatory overhang priced in at this point. The stock has traded at higher valuations in the past.

Analysts at the brokerage firm believe Bajaj Finance is on track to achieve its medium-term targets and gaining market share, with high growth, deepening product penetration and unmatched execution skills. Despite competition from other large corporate-backed NBFCs, analysts consider that the company is one of the fastest-growing proxies for the Indian premiumisation theme.

"Risk-weighted changes for personal loans have reduced competition in CD loans, which could be extremely beneficial to the company. Management aims to follow all suggestions made by the RBI about EMI cards by the quarter's end. The recent clarification regarding credit-card partnerships should also be beneficial," Anand Rathi said in a report.

Meanwhile, only three of the top 12 upper-layer NBFCs are to be listed, including Tata Sons. Analysts believe keener competition would only spur innovation in the sector.

"The company's loan-growth premium to peers is likely to be high. This, and deep tech and product knowledge, leads us to believe that it is the best franchisee to play the Indian premiumisation theme," said the brokerage report.

Additionally, despite the embargo on issuing new EMI cards, the brokerage firm notes that the growth has not been affected. Bajaj Finance’s management maintains its medium-term outlook in terms of market-share gains and long-range profitability.

The brokerage house factors in around 26.6% loan CAGR over FY24-26 and 4.5% RoA.

At 2:20 pm, Bajaj Finance shares were trading 0.37% higher at ₹6,537.25 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

