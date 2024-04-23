Bajaj Finance share price correction provides attractive entry point, says Emkay Global; sees 23% upside
Bajaj Finance shares have materially underperformed the Nifty 50 over the last 2 years, amid RBI action on the company, anticipation around Management transition and succession, fear of entry of behemoths in consumer financing, and inclusion of Bajaj Housing Finance in the RBI’s Upper Layer.
Bajaj Finance share price gained on Tuesday after brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating. The brokerage has Bajaj Finance share price target of ₹9,000 per share, implying an upside of 23.4% from Monday’s closing price.
