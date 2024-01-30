Bajaj Finance share price cracks 5% after Q3 result; what should investors do?
Bajaj Finance share price plunges nearly 5 per cent after Q3FY24 scorecard report. Bajaj Finance reported a 31.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹14,161.09 crore.
Bajaj Finance share price plunged nearly 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, January 30, a day after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY24) scorecard. Bajaj Finance share price opened at ₹6,993 against the previous close of ₹7187.50 and soon fell 4.8 per cent to the day's low level of ₹6,841.65. Around 10:05 am, the stock traded 3.78 per cent lower at ₹6,915.55.
