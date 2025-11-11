Bajaj Finance share price crashes 7% despite jump in Q2 profit. What's behind the fall in blue-chip NBFC stock?

Bajaj Finance share price: Shares of blue-chip non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance tumbled nearly 7% in early trade on Tuesday, November 11, even as the firm posted a double-digit growth in the consolidated profit for the July-September quarter.

However, a cut in guidance and signs of stress in the MSME segment sparked near-term growth concerns, weighing on the blue-chip stock.

Bajaj Finance Q2 results Bajaj Finance reported a 23% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4,948 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, post-market hours on Monday. The net interest income rose 22% to ₹10,785 crore compared to ₹8,838 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance trims FY26 loan growth target as stress in MSME business pinches

The company's asset quality worsened, with gross non-performing assets rising to 1.24% of the gross loans by the end of September 2025, from 1.06% a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, also increased to 0.6% from 0.46% at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Bajaj Finance, meanwhile, lowered its credit growth guidance for the current financial year to 22-23% from its earlier expectation of 24-25% as the NBFC grapples with emerging stress in its MSME portfolio.

The slowdown in MSME and two-wheeler lending has led the company to adopt a more ‘balanced and prudent stance’ on asset growth this year, as per a Mint report.

Further, management guided for flat NIMs from here on as cost benefits will be passed on to customers. Fee income growth guidance of ~13%-15% and credit cost of ~1.85%-1.95 in FY26E was maintained.

Should you buy or sell Bajaj Finance shares? Considering the revision in management's growth guidance, JM Financial revised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates down by ~2%-3% for FY26/27E. It rolled forward estimates to FY28E and values Bajaj Finance stock at ~4.7x/24x Sep-27E BVPS/EPS to entail a revised target price of ₹1,140 ( ₹1060 earlier). Additionally, it downgraded the stock to 'ADD' from BUY earlier.

Meanwhile, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) said that Bajaj Finance reported a mixed quarter in Q2 FY26.

It said that Bajaj Finance stock trades at 5x FY27E P/BV and ~26x FY27E P/E. Despite a healthy PAT CAGR of ~25% over FY25-FY28E and RoA/RoE of 4.2%/22% in FY28E. "We see limited upside catalysts given the rich valuations and lack of near-term valuation re-rating triggers. Consequently, we reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,160 (premised on 4.8x Sep’27E BVPS)," it said.