Shares of Bajaj Finance were down -3.13% at 11:37 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Finance shares traded -3.13% lower at ₹2337.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,40,659.86 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.50% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.1%. Among related stocks, PFC fell 0.73%, RECLTD rose 0.75%, and SRTRANSFIN rose 0.12%.

At day's low, Bajaj Finance shares fell as much as -3.22% to ₹2335.45, after opening at ₹2413.10. Bajaj Finance shares had closed at ₹2413.10 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2335.45 to ₹2453.80 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance shares had a 52-week high of ₹4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance shares have traded in a range of ₹1783.10 to ₹2496.65 while in the last week, between ₹1891.20 to ₹2496.65. 2.22 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, Bajaj Finance had posted standalone revenues of ₹4664.77 crore and profits of ₹1022.73 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via