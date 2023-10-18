Bajaj Finance share price drops over 2% post Q2 results; what should you do? Here's what top brokerages say
Bajaj Finance share price fell over 2 per cent after Q2FY24 results. Bajaj Finance reported a 27.7 per cent YoY growth in net profit for Q2FY24.
Bajaj Finance share price: Bajaj Finance share price fell over 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Wednesday, October 18, a day after the company reported its current fiscal's July-September quarter (Q2FY24) scorecard. Bajaj Finance share price opened at ₹8,080.95 against the previous close of ₹8,091.35 and dropped 2.05 per cent to the level of ₹7,925 quickly. Around 9:25 am, the stock was 1.36 per cent down at ₹7,981.35 on BSE.
